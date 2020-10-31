UrduPoint.com
Latin America, Caribbean Surpass 400,000 Covid Deaths: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Latin America and the Caribbean, the region with the most cases of Covid-19, surpassed 400,000 deaths from the virus on Friday, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Shortly before 0200 GMT, the region had reported 400,524 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, led by Brazil with 159,477.

