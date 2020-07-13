Latin America virus deaths pass US as Spain lockdown blocked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lerida, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Latin America surged past the US and Canada to become the world's second worst-hit region for virus deaths on Monday as a Spanish court blocked a move to lock down some 200,000 people.

South Africa meanwhile reimposed a nationwide curfew to prevent a "coronavirus storm" from ravaging the continent's hardest-hit nation.

Since the start of July, nearly 2.5 million new infections have been detected across the globe, with the number of cases doubling over the past six weeks, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

And with cases surging in Latin America, the continent on Monday had officially declared a total of 144,758 deaths, passing the 144,023 recorded in the United States and Canada.

It now stands second only to Europe, where 202,505 people have died.

Although life in parts of Europe has been returning to some semblance of normality, authorities across the continent are worriedly watching dozens of areas where cases have resurged.