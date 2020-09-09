UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America,Caribbean Surpass 300,000 Covid-19 Deaths: AFP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:00 AM

Latin America,Caribbean surpass 300,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP

Montevideo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Latin American and the Caribbean on Wednesday surpassed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19, with hard-hit Peru alone adding more than 30,000 new virus deaths, according to an AFP count of official data.

Brazil continues to be the most-affected country in the region. It also has the third-highest caseload in the world, with 4,162,073 reported cases, and the second-highest death toll, with 127,464.

But Peru, with 93.28 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, has the highest mortality rate in the region, according to a ranking published by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Peru From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

6 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

7 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

7 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

8 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

8 hours ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.