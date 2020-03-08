UrduPoint.com
Latin America's First Coronavirus Fatality Is In Argentina

Buenos Aires, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A 64-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus Saturday in Argentina, authorities said, making him Latin America's first fatality in the global epidemic.

The Buenos Aires man had returned from Europe on February 25, Argentina's health ministry said in a statement, without specifying which country or countries he had visited.

He became ill on February 28 with a fever, cough and sore throat and sought medical care on March 4. The patient was hospitalized in intensive care and required machine-assisted breathing, the statement said.

The man had underlying health issues including diabetes, hypertension, chronic bronchitis and kidney problems.

Argentina has reported another eight cases of coronavirus.

The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 100,000 with 3,500 dead across 95 nations and territories.

