Latin America's Longest-serving Leader Morales Claims Fourth Term

Fri 25th October 2019

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Evo Morales, Latin America's longest-serving president who Thursday claimed a fourth term as Bolivia's president, is the country's first indigenous head of state.

A member of the Aymara people, he grew up in poverty on Bolivia's high plains and was a llama herder, coca farmer and leftist union leader before rising to become president in January 2006.

His victory in Sunday's elections -- verified by the heavily-criticized Supreme Electoral Tribunal -- will extend his mandate until 2025 and give him 19 consecutive years in power.

At 59, he is now the longest-serving president in Latin America and one of the last of the wave of leftist leaders who swept to power in the region in the early 2000s.

Those leftist governments have since fallen away, torn down by a conservative backlash in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Ecuador.

But "Bolivia is different, we're doing well," Morales insisted at a recent rally of his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

