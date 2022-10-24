Latina Republicans deploy anti-immigrant rhetoric in chase for Texas seats

McAllen, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :When Mayra Flores made history this June as the first Mexican-born member of the US Congress, the Republican seized her south Texas seat from the Democrats by courting Latinos with strident calls to close the border.

That apparent paradox has made the 36-year-old -- whose campaign slogan is "God, family, country" -- one of the faces of the Republican Party's new push in the border region for the November midterm elections.

She is bidding to repeat her victory next month, when fellow Latina Republicans Monica de la Cruz, Cassy Garcia and Carmen Maria Montiel will also vie for nearby congressional seats that for decades have remained Democratic.

The group hope to appeal directly to a community made up largely of immigrants and children of immigrants, who are increasingly calling to expand the wall that separates their adopted home country from Latin America.

Sara Rodriguez, a resident of Edinburg, 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Mexico border, plans to vote for Flores because she "represents our views as far as immigration goes." "There's an influx of a lot of people coming through the valley, especially here at the south border... I feel like it's very unsafe right now." Flores won her seat in a special poll this summer after the Democratic incumbent resigned.

Campaigning for re-election in the border city of McAllen, she won raucous applause from a crowd wearing boots and wide-brimmed hats during a speech peppered with fierce anti-immigrant rhetoric.

"Red wave! Red wave!" supporters chanted, referencing the Republican Party's color, as a mariachi band played traditional Mexican music.

"The Democratic Party has walked away from the Hispanic community. They just take us for granted every election year," she told AFP after her rally.