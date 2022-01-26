UrduPoint.com

Latvia Accuses Russia Of Covid 'pretext' To Cancel Arms Check

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Latvia accuses Russia of Covid 'pretext' to cancel arms check

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Latvia's defence ministry on Tuesday accused Moscow of using the "pretext" of Covid to cancel a scheduled arms inspection in two regions in western Russia this week.

The ministry said Latvian officers had been due to visit the Bryansk and Smolensk regions as part of routine inspections between members of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"Russia canceled a pre-planned EDSO arms control inspection by Latvian representatives under the pretext of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic," the ministry said on Twitter.

EDSO is the Latvian abbreviation for OSCE.

The ministry pointed out that the pandemic "seems to have no effect on Russia's troop build up near borders of Ukraine".

According to Western officials, the Kremlin has already deployed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, with reinforcements arriving from all over Russia.

The United States and its EU allies accuse Russia of seeking to upend European stability by threatening an invasion of Ukraine, a former Soviet republic striving to join NATO and other Western institutions.

Russia's defence ministry made no official comment on the inspection but a ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that "all of Europe has cancelled inspections" due to Covid.

An OSCE spokesperson said that "most participating states postponed verification activities at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic".

But the spokesperson added that "since 2021 more than half of the States have resumed verification activities with various safety measures in place".

The spokesperson said OSCE states used a special system to communicate with each other on inspections and therefore the OSCE was "not in a position to comment on verification activities".

The inspections are carried out between OSCE members under a 2011 agreement called the "Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures".

The agreement is intended to promote transparency, including through the notification of military exercises and the exchange of military information.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Twitter Visit Vienna Bryansk Smolensk United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

7 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

7 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

7 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

7 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

7 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.