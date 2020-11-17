Latvia blacklists Belarus ice hockey chief

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Baltic state of Latvia on Monday blacklisted the head of Belarus's ice hockey federation, as it tries to prevent Belarus from co-hosting the 2021 championship.

Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics issued an order banning Dmitry Baskov, as well as kickboxer Dmitry Shakuta, from entering Latvia, which neighbours Belarus.

"Together with Lithuania and Estonia, we will soon expand our Baltic blacklists to include more persons who continue to violently suppress peaceful protests in Belarus," Rinkevics tweeted.

Belarus has been shaken by protests against President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule, ever since an election in August in which he claimed victory.

The EU has not recognised the election result and the Baltic states and Poland have taken a lead in pressing for sanctions against Belarusian officials seen as responsible for a crackdown against the protests.

Belarus and Latvia are slated to co-host the World Ice Hockey Championship but Latvia has said it no longer wants Belarus to be involved.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has asked a special commission of experts to research if the tournament can still be held in Belarus and a decision is expected within days.

"Latvia does not have to co-host the ice hockey world championship with Belarus, period!" Latvian member of the parliament Sandis Riekstins, head of the parliamentary subcommittee on sports, tweeted on Monday.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins last week held a video conference with IIHF president Rene Fazel to discuss Latvia's ability to hold the tournament on its own.

"The IIHF stressed that the organization operates outside politics. However, Karins pointed out that the ability to provide safe conditions for players, participants, media, officials and fans is a priority, to which Fasel agreed," IIHF wrote in a press release after the online meeting.