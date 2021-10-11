Latvia declares emergency after surge in Covid cases

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Latvia has declared a three-month state of emergency starting from Monday following a surge in Covid-19 infections to record levels, as its vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in the EU.

The number of daily infections is now well over 1,000 in the Baltic country of 1.

9 million people, overtaking the peak infection rate seen during the pandemic earlier this year.

Under the new rules, masks are now obligatory in all buildings accessible by the general public and anyone employed in government must have a vaccine by November 15 at the latest.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed into supermarkets and only shops considered essential will be allowed to open at weekends.

All Latvians are being encouraged to work from home where possible.