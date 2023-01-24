UrduPoint.com

Latvia, Estonia Tell Russian Ambassadors To Leave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Latvia, Estonia tell Russian ambassadors to leave

Tallinn, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Latvia said Monday it had asked the Russian ambassador to leave the country, just hours after a similar move by fellow Baltic state Estonia.

"The ambassador of Russia shall leave by 24 February 2023," Latvia's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it would also withdraw its ambassador from Moscow.

"The decision has been taken in view of the fact that Russia continues its full-scale military aggression against Ukraine launched on 24 February 2022, as well as in solidarity with Estonia and Lithuania," it added.

Fellow Baltic state Lithuania downgraded its diplomatic relations with Russia in April in response to atrocities discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Latvia's foreign ministry said it had notified Russia's ambassador of its decision "to lower the level of its diplomatic representation in Russia to that of charge d'affaire." The decision came hours after Estonia said it would expel the Russian ambassador from Tallinn in retaliation for Moscow's expulsion of the Estonian ambassador.

Tensions between Russia and its European neighbours have spiked since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

"We stand by the principle of parity in relations with Russia," the Estonian ministry of foreign affairs tweeted in English, adding that the Russian ambassador would have to depart at the same time as his Estonian counterpart, ordered by Moscow to leave on February 7.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement issued on Monday it downgraded its diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing the Baltic country of "total Russophobia."The measures come after Estonia drastically reduced staff levels at Russia's embassy in Tallinn, Moscow's statement said.

"Russia's steps will not deter us from providing continued support to Ukraine," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a tweet following the tit-for-tat response from Tallinn.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Tallinn Same Estonia Lithuania Latvia February April From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

8 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

8 minutes ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

8 minutes ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.