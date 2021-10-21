UrduPoint.com

Latvia Goes Back Into Lockdown As Covid Rate Spikes

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Latvia goes back into lockdown as Covid rate spikes

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Latvia plunged back into lockdown on Thursday with non-essential shops closed and cinema, theatres and hairdressers shutting down for a month in a bid to break the world's worst Covid rate.

Latvia has seen 1,406 Covid infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, the highest per capita rate in the world as of October 20, according to an AFP calculation.

Its Baltic neighbours of Lithuania and Estonia followed close behind with 1,221 cases and 1,126 cases respectively.

Only around half the population in Latvia is fully vaccinated -- the fourth worst vaccination rate in the European Union after Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

"I apologise to those who have already been vaccinated, but the restrictions will apply to everyone," Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told reporters when the measures were approved on Monday following a 10-hour cabinet meeting.

"There are still too many unvaccinated people who get infected with Covid and die in the hospital," he added.

The lockdown is due to last until November 15 and will include a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am, as well as a takeout-only policy for restaurants.

Most people will be required to work remotely.

Schools will also switch to remote learning, though children in kindergarten and the first three elementary grades will continue to attend lessons in person.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World European Union Estonia Bulgaria Romania Croatia Lithuania Latvia October November Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths recor ..

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths records

16 minutes ago
 Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Su ..

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Survives - Indian Air Force

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua N ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, H ..

22 minutes ago
 Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequ ..

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

27 minutes ago
 China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 202 ..

China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 2021 - Reports

27 minutes ago
 EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be B ..

EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be Banned From Belarus Travel - Mi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.