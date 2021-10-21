Latvia goes back into lockdown as Covid rate spikes

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Latvia plunged back into lockdown on Thursday with non-essential shops closed and cinema, theatres and hairdressers shutting down for a month in a bid to break the world's worst Covid rate.

Latvia has seen 1,406 Covid infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, the highest per capita rate in the world as of October 20, according to an AFP calculation.

Its Baltic neighbours of Lithuania and Estonia followed close behind with 1,221 cases and 1,126 cases respectively.

Only around half the population in Latvia is fully vaccinated -- the fourth worst vaccination rate in the European Union after Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

"I apologise to those who have already been vaccinated, but the restrictions will apply to everyone," Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told reporters when the measures were approved on Monday following a 10-hour cabinet meeting.

"There are still too many unvaccinated people who get infected with Covid and die in the hospital," he added.

The lockdown is due to last until November 15 and will include a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am, as well as a takeout-only policy for restaurants.

Most people will be required to work remotely.

Schools will also switch to remote learning, though children in kindergarten and the first three elementary grades will continue to attend lessons in person.