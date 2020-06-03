Latvia joins neighbours in opening borders

Riga, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Latvia said Tuesday it will drop coronavirus quarantine rules for travellers from more than 20 European countries, a move already adopted by its Baltic eurozone neighbours Estonia and Lithuania.

Mandatory two-week self isolation will no longer apply to visitors arriving from "low risk countries" from Wednesday, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told reporters in the capital Riga.

A free travel list published by Latvia's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control did not include countries like Sweden and Britain, where the rate of infection remains high.

Borders with neighbouring Russia and Belarus will also remain sealed for passengers, but open to goods.

With the pandemic believed to be virtually extinguished in Latvia, authorities plan to lift all emergency measures on June 9.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania reopened their shared borders on May 15, becoming among the first in Europe to allow citizens free movement for business and pleasure after two months of restrictions.

A country of 1.9 million people, Latvia has confirmed 1,071 cases of coronavirus, including 24 deaths.