UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia Pioneers Automated Virus Test Centre

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Latvia pioneers automated virus test centre

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Latvia is pioneering an automated coronavirus testing station that can operate around the clock and virtually eliminate the risk of infection during the screening process, organisers told AFP on Wednesday.

The machine -- a blue box roughly two metres high and one metre wide -- has tested roughly 500 students and staff since it opened last week at the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital in Riga.

Created by three Riga-based companies, the machine is initially to be used by university hospital employees but the firms are aiming to manufacture more units for other institutions in the capital and rural areas with limited access to testing.

"People who might be infected can avoid contact with medical staff or others at the hospital or our labs, eliminating the risk that they might inadvertently let the infection spread further," said Dr Didzis Gavars, chief scientist at the E. Gulbja Laboratory, one of the developers of the station.

Believed to be the first of its kind, the station offers PCR tests that detect coronavirus RNA.

Operating around the clock, it also affords ease of access that could encourage more people to get tested, Gavars told AFP on Wednesday while demonstrating how the station works.

A one-armed robot inside the station hands coronavirus test to a user standing at its front hatch and then collects samples, storing them in another rack for analysis.

A plexiglass window allows people to watch the robot complete the entire process. A remote control option also allows input from technicians working at labs where the samples are taken to be processed.

People then receive results via email in less than 24 hours.

Gavars said his company sought out local materials to produce the station in order to avoid supply chain problems similar to those experienced in Europe and North America early in the pandemic when masks and other personal protective equipment was slow to arrive from Asia.

Related Topics

Europe Company Robot Riga Latvia From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

9 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

9 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

9 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

9 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.