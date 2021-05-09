RIGA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- Latvian President Egils Levits and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday signed a joint declaration on Ukraine's further integration with the European Union (EU), the Latvian president's spokeswoman Justine Deicmane informed.

In the declaration, Latvia pledged support to Ukraine on its path to EU membership as soon as it meets the qualification requirements for starting accession talks with the bloc. The two countries also commit to work together to help Ukraine integrate with the EU and carry out the planned reforms, which will enable Ukraine to apply for EU membership.

In the online meeting with Zelensky, Levits affirmed Latvia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and said that Latvia is ready to share its reform management experience with Ukraine.

Levits voiced hope that Ukraine will complete all the necessary reforms and become a fully-fledged EU member in this decade.