Latvian president tests positive for COIVD-19

RIGA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Latvian President Egils Levits has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Thursday.

On returning from a visit to Sweden on Wednesday evening, the president took a rapid COVID-19 test, which came back positive. Levits will now take a PCR test to verify the diagnosis.

Levits was scheduled to welcome Estonia's new president Alar Karis who arrived in Latvia for a visit on Thursday. The Latvian president personally contacted his Estonian counterpart to explain the situation and postpone the meeting.

Karis was welcomed in Riga by Latvian parliament speaker Inara Murniece.

Levits reportedly completed his COVID-19 vaccination at the end of April.

Latvia confirmed 2,236 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, according to official data.