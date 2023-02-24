Launch of Academia-Industry Integration Alliance important initiative for Pakistani youth: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador Moin ul Haque has said that the launch of the Academia-Industry Integration Alliance is an important initiative for skills building of Pakistani youth and would contribute to Pakistan's prosperity and industrial growth under China Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a two-day seminar on internet International and Industry-Education Integration recently held here, he lauded Chinese achievements in the fields of IT, emerging technologies, and innovation, which has led to the creation of smart cities and industries.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, China Education Association for International Exchange and TANG International Education Group at the sidelines of the 23rd China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education.

The ambassador underlined the significance of IT and TVET cooperation between Pakistan and China in the implementation of phase II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He highlighted the government's policy support to bring the education system at par with the needs of current times and especially building the skills of our youth to help industrialization in the country.

China-Pakistan International Industrial Academic Integration Alliance Initiative was also launched at the event which would help in creating useful linkages between industry and academia.

The seminar received wide participation including officials from relevant government departments, the diplomatic corps, and representatives of universities and enterprises.

It focused on the best practices for educational reform and innovation, skill building, exploring innovative approaches for education exchange and cooperation, and fostering a new driving force for social development led by education in Pakistan and China.