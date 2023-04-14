UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Türkiye's 1st Indigenous Observation Satellite Postponed

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The launch of Türkiye's first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite was postponed on Friday due to adverse weather conditions.

Turkish-made pioneering satellite, the IMECE, had been planned to blast off into space early Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US state of California at 0648GMT before its launch was delayed.

Once launched into orbit, the IMECE satellite will serve in the areas of defense, disaster management, environment and urbanization, and agriculture and forestry.

