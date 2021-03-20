UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Postponed For Soyuz Rocket With 38 Foreign Satellites

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Launch postponed for Soyuz rocket with 38 foreign satellites

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket, with 38 foreign satellites on board, has been postponed, the Russian space agency Roskosmos said Saturday.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.la rocket... with 38 foreign satellites on board from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan has been postponed until a later date," Roskosmos said, without giving further details.

The launch had been scheduled for 0607 GMT.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan From Satellites

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims  42 more deaths in Pakistan over ..

11 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

11 hours ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

11 hours ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.