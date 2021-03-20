Launch postponed for Soyuz rocket with 38 foreign satellites

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket, with 38 foreign satellites on board, has been postponed, the Russian space agency Roskosmos said Saturday.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.la rocket... with 38 foreign satellites on board from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan has been postponed until a later date," Roskosmos said, without giving further details.

The launch had been scheduled for 0607 GMT.