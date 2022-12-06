UrduPoint.com

Launching Of Salim Saifullah Autobiography On Dec 8

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Launching of Salim Saifullah autobiography on Dec 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The launching ceremony of a book 'Zindagi Tira Shukria' an autobiography of the senior politician former Senator Salim Saifullah Khan would be held on Thursday (December 8, 2022) in Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel at 3:00 P.MLt General (Retd) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak Hilal Imtiaz (Military) would preside over the ceremony while former Chairman Senate, Wasim Sajjad would participate as a chief guest.

Related Topics

Senate Hotel December P

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

44 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.