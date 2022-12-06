Launching of Salim Saifullah autobiography on Dec 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The launching ceremony of a book 'Zindagi Tira Shukria' an autobiography of the senior politician former Senator Salim Saifullah Khan would be held on Thursday (December 8, 2022) in Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel at 3:00 P.MLt General (Retd) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak Hilal Imtiaz (Military) would preside over the ceremony while former Chairman Senate, Wasim Sajjad would participate as a chief guest.