Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Laura Dern won her first Oscar Sunday for best supporting actress for her role as a fast-talking, hardline divorce lawyer in "Marriage Story."Dern triumphed on the eve of her 53rd birthday over fellow nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell"), Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit"), Florence Pugh ("Little Women") and Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell").

She dedicated the win to her parents, actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, as she took home the family's first academy Award.