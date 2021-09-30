UrduPoint.com

Lava From Canaries Eruption Covers Huge Area At Sea

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Lava from Canaries eruption covers huge area at sea

Isla de La Palma, España, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean 36 hours ago has already covered more than 25 acres at sea, experts said Thursday.

Since it began on September 19, the dramatic eruption has forced thousands out of their homes, while lava has destroyed hundreds of houses, businesses and huge swathes of banana plantations.

The volcano spewed out rivers of lava that slowly crept towards the sea, eventually pouring into the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday in a flow which has not stopped.

"Estimates suggest it has already covered more than 10 hectares (25 acres)" at sea, David Calvo of the Canaries' volcanology institute Involcan told AFP, saying experts would carry out a more accurate assessment with drones in the coming hours.

Since then, the rivers of molten rock have not stopped cascading into the sea, creating a growing lava delta in what Calvo described as "a phase of stability".

"The lava is continuing to flow like a waterfall and a lava delta is forming at the base of the cliff, extending southwards," the Pevolca volcanic emergency committee said late Wednesday.

As the white-hot lava poured into the sea, it sent plumes of acid fumes into the air that experts said could irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tracts, possibly causing breathing difficulties.

But fears it could affect the local population were quickly allayed as strong winds dispersed the vapours over the sea.

"There are still clouds of gas, but it's like yesterday -- although there is less wind," said Calvo.

Related Topics

La Palma David September Gas From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

6 minutes ago
 President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

26 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

41 minutes ago
 CM KP hands over specially designed 4x4 ambulance ..

CM KP hands over specially designed 4x4 ambulances to Rescue 1122

7 minutes ago
 No time to lose: 007 fans flock to UK cinemas to s ..

No time to lose: 007 fans flock to UK cinemas to see latest film

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.