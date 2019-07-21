UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavender Back In Fashion With French Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Lavender back in fashion with French farmers

ChatuzangeleGoubet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Working its way across a purple-green field in southern France, a claw-fitted tractor harvests plants of lavender destined to become essential oil as a traditional sector stages a modest comeback.

"They are slightly grey because they are starting to wilt, it is the best point for the quantity and quality of essential oils," explains Vincent Jamonet who runs the operation in the Drome region of southeastern France.

The plants are fed into a hopper and taken to a nearby distillery.

Also nearby, fields of lavandin, a hybrid variety that provides greater quantity and resists bacteria, soak up the sun against a muted backdrop of the Vercors mountain range.

The scent of Lavandin resembles that of camphor, which is not a sweet-smelling as lavender.

The Jamonet family have planted 100 hectares (250 acres) of aromatic plants, one-fifth of which are organic.

They hope to extend their crop surface to 150 hectares in the future.

One motivation is to improve regional biodiversity, another is that "revenues are a little better than with crops like corn, wheat or barley," Jamonet says.

Thanks to the increasing popularity of aromatherapies, French lavender is staging a comeback from years of decline brought on by bacterial infestations.

Perfume plants that can also be used in cosmetics, medicines and household products "are the only crop in France whose surface is increasing," notes Laurent Quadrio of the regional Drome agriculture organisation.

They still represent a tiny fraction of the country's millions of hectares of cultivated land, but have expanded from 2010 to 2016 by around 40 percent to 53,000 hectares (130,000 acres), while cropland in general is being nibbled away by spreading urban areas.

Related Topics

Agriculture France Oil 2016 Family From Wheat Best Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

13 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

15 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

15 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

15 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.