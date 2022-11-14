UrduPoint.com

Lavrov 'in Good Health' After Hospital Checks On G20 Summit Eve

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Lavrov 'in good health' after hospital checks on G20 summit eve

Denpasar, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali, an Indonesian health ministry official said on Monday, as Moscow denied the top diplomat had been hospitalised.

Russia called reports Lavrov had been hospitalised "the highest level of fake" and Moscow's foreign ministry spokeswoman posted a video of the 72-year-old diplomat in a T-shirt and shorts.

An Indonesian official told AFP said Lavrov had been taken to hospital two days in a row after arriving on the resort island of Bali on Sunday, where he is replacing President Vladimir Putin as the head of Moscow's delegation.

"He (Lavrov) is in good health, he came to the hospital yesterday after he arrived in Bali, only to get his health checked," said health ministry official Sunarto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"Earlier (Monday), he came again to the hospital only for another health check and thank God he is healthy," he told AFP.

A spokesperson for Sanglah hospital in Bali's Denpasar city said a delegation had arrived at the hospital under tight security but that they were not authorised to disclose the identity or the condition of the individual involved.

Indonesia's foreign ministry referred all questions to the Russian embassy in Jakarta, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed speculation around the health of Moscow's top diplomat and showed herself laughing with Lavrov in a video.

"We're here with Sergei Viktorovich (Lavrov) in Indonesia, reading the wires and we can't believe our eyes," Zakharova said.

"It's the highest level of fake." Lavrov claimed the reports were part of "some kind of game" that he blamed on Western media.

"They've been writing for about 10 years that our president is sick," he said.

Lavrov will represent Russia at the two-day summit of the world's 20 biggest economies, which starts Tuesday, with the Moscow-Kyiv conflict likely to dominate the agenda.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Denpasar Jakarta Vladimir Putin Reading Indonesia Sunday God Media All Top

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

4 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

6 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

16 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.