Lawes, Biggar Sign New Deals With Northampton

Wed 01st July 2020

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :England second row Courtney Lawes and Wales fly half Dan Biggar signed contract extensions with Northampton on Tuesday.

Lawes had been linked with a move to French rugby but the 31-year-old has agreed to stay with the club he has served since emerging as an academy graduate.

World Cup finalist Lawes was one of 19 players, also including Biggar, to commit their futures to the English Premiership club.

Lewis Ludlam, Teimana Harrison, Piers Francis, George Furbank and Rory Hutchinson were among the others to stay at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd said: "Getting so many influential players bought in to what we're trying to achieve, and committed to staying with us for an additional two or three years, is a huge coup for Saints.

"The connection and cooperation of our players to back the club long-term has been great to see.

"We firmly believe we have the players in place already at Franklin's Gardens to compete at the very highest level of English and European rugby, and to challenge for every trophy available to us."

