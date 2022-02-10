UrduPoint.com

Lawes To Miss England's Six Nations Clash With Italy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Lawes to miss England's Six Nations clash with Italy

London, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Courtney Lawes will miss England's Six Nations clash with Italy this weekened as he remains under concussion protocols.

Lawes was also sidelined by the head injury for England's 20-17 defeat against Scotland in their Six Nations opener last weekend.

He was concussed playing for Northampton against Ulster on January 16.

The 32-year-old lock and back row is yet to resume full training with Eddie Jones' squad, ruling him out of Sunday's trip to Rome.

"Courtney Lawes is unavailable for selection as he continues working through return to play protocols," an RFU statement said on Wednesday.

Tom Curry will remain England captain in the absence of Lawes, who could be passed fit for Wales' visit to Twickenham on February 26.

Uncapped Leicester forward Ollie Chessum has been retained in the reduced 27-man squad that will step up preparations for the Stadio Olimpico showdown.

There is no place for Joe Launchbury, however, as he returns to Wasps to continue his comeback from the knee injury he sustained in April.

The absence of Mark Atkinson means England will either retain their centre duo of Henry Slade and Elliot Daly or opt for Slade alongside Joe Marchant.

>