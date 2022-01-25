UrduPoint.com

Lawmaker Calls For New Vote In Honduras Congress Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Lawmaker calls for new vote in Honduras Congress dispute

Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :One of the two lawmakers who were named as duelling presidents of the Congress in Honduras on Monday proposed a new election to end the crisis that is overshadowing the election of the country's first woman president.

"Let's have a dialogue. If necessary, let's repeat the vote. I submit myself to the scrutiny of the deputies whenever they want," Jorge Calix said in a recorded message.

"If that's what it takes to restore peace, let's do it." The crisis began last Friday, when MPs came to blows in the Congress chamber during its first session since being elected in November.

They were fighting over who should lead the body for its four-year term.

Members of president-elect Xiomara Castro's leftist Libre party had put forward the name of Calix, one of their cohorts -- but Castro loyalists claimed this violated a pact with Libre's coalition partner.

Libre on Sunday named Luis Redondo, of Libre's coalition partner the Savior Party of Honduras (PSH), as Congress president at a ceremony in the Congress building.

Separately, Libre dissident members with backing of rightwing parties named Calix at a separate event held at a private venue.

Both groups claimed they had a majority of votes.

However, on Monday, at least two Libre dissidents who initially supported Calix retracted their support and announced their backing for Redondo, when the first legislature is installed in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Castro recognized Redondo as Congress president in a tweet Sunday, and invited him to her swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. US Vice President Kamala Harris is among the international guests due to attend.

Analysts have said the crisis could result in the swearing-in not taking place, however.

Calix promised Sunday to work for Castro's program, in spite of her rejection of his nomination.

Castro won election on November 28 to become the first woman president of Honduras and end 12 years of National Party (PN) rule.

She accuses the dissidents of siding with the outgoing PN to undermine her promised anti-corruption campaign.

