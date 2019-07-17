Lawmakers narrowly approve Von der Leyen as EU chief

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Sceptical EU lawmakers approved German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen's appointment as president of the European Commission by the narrowest of margins in a knife-edge secret ballot Tuesday.

The 60-year-old conservative will take over from Jean-Claude Juncker on November 1 and become the first woman in the powerful post, but she won only 383 votes in the 751-seat parliament.