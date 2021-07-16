UrduPoint.com
Lawsuit Filed In Las Vegas Over Death Of Unarmed Black Man

Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The family of an African-American man who died in 2019 in Las Vegas in circumstances similar to that of George Floyd filed suit Thursday against the city and four policemen, their lawyers said.

Byron Williams, 50, was riding his bicycle without a light on September 5, 2019 at around 5:50 am and fled when police tried to stop him.

When he was arrested a few minutes later Williams -- who was unarmed -- was pinned to the ground face down while other officers held his head, shoulders and back, according to body camera images taken by the police that were made public.

During his arrest, Williams repeatedly said "I can't breathe" before he lost consciousness - the same words Floyd used to plead for his life when he was pinned down and was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Williams died an hour after he was taken to a local hospital, according to the suit.

The police body cameras were all turned off for more than ten minutes between the time when the officers checked if Williams is breathing and the arrival of the ambulance, the lawsuit charges.

Williams' family believe that the use of force was unjustified for such a minor offense, that the officers assaulted Williams, and that their subsequent negligence lead to his death, the suit says. They are seeking unspecified damages.

The death of Williams is eerily reminiscent of that of Floyd, the African-American man whose death triggered a tidal wave of anger against racism and police brutality violence worldwide.

The white policeman found responsible for Floyd's death was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, and the victim's family was awarded $27 million in compensation.

