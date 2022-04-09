UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Fed Up With Paralyzed Judicial System In Haiti

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Lawyers fed up with paralyzed judicial system in Haiti

PortauPrince, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :In gang-ridden Haiti going to court has become so dangerous for lawyers that they avoid it altogether: at one lower-level tribunal no hearings or trials have been held for months.

"In February we had seven kidnappings within our ranks and one lawyer shot," Marie Suzy Legros, president of the bar association in Port-au-Prince, told AFP.

Legros was among dozens of robed lawyers who demonstrated Friday outside the home of Prime Minister Ariel Henry to complain about crime targeting attorneys in destitute and chaotic Haiti.

Moving the Palace of Justice is one of their main demands. Few lawyers dare even to go to this court complex because it is right next to a slum dominated by Haiti's most powerful gangs.

For years the gangs used to be based in these poorest of the poor areas, by the seaside in Port-au-Prince. But over time they grew in power and spread across the city and country, staging more and more murders and kidnappings for ransom.

So Haitian lawyers are exasperated and feel added frustration with a legal system lacking the resources to work properly.

