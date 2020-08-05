UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Lawyers observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The lawyer community observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir here on Wednesday and remained away from appearing in the courts.

They also boycotted court proceedings in order to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting at the bar council, President District Bar Association Chaudhry Shehzad Bashir Cheema said that Kashmiri people were not alone in their freedom struggle, as the entire Pakistani nation was standing with them.

He said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

Therefore, Pakistani people will fight for protection of Kashmiris always. He said that India should shun atrocities and carnage in Kashmir valley. Otherwise, it would have to face the music as blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste but it would bring a revolution in India.

He said that Kashmiris were striving for their fundamental right of self-determination. Therefore, the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to aspirations of Kashmiris in the light of the UN resolutions.

