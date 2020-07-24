UrduPoint.com
Layering Key For Effective Home-made Face Masks: Study

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :While a single-layered home-made face mask can somewhat help stop the spread of COVID-19, a second and preferably third layer are much better at containing viral droplets caused by coughing and sneezing, a study revealed on Friday.

Infectious disease experts from Australia's University of New South Wales' (UNSW) used a high-speed camera and a lighting system to observe airborne droplets produced from talking, coughing and sneezing, while wearing different types of masks.

To determine if the homemade variety can be just as effective, they compared single and double-layer cloth face coverings with a three-ply surgical face mask.

For the experiment, the single layer covering was made from a folded piece of cotton T shirt and hair ties, while the double layer covering was made using the sew method, as set out by U.

S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They found that while the three-ply surgical face mask was most effective at reducing airborne droplet dispersal, a single layer cloth face mask reduced droplet spread from speaking, and a double layer helped reduce droplet spread from coughing and sneezing.

The team acknowledged that worldwide shortages of personal protective equipment during the pandemic had made it necessary for many people to use homemade cloth masks as an alternative to surgical face masks.

According to their results, they concluded that guidelines on home-made cloth masks should stipulate multiple layers.

