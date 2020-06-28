(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lilongwe, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Malawi's new President Lazarus Chakwera is a former evangelical preacher who says he ventured into politics to answer God's call.

Chakwera, 65, has for the past seven years led Malawi's oldest party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which ruled the country from 1964 to 1994 under dictator Hastings Banda's one-party rule.

Chakwera led the MCP in 2014's general election, coming second to Peter Mutharika in the presidential vote.

Ahead of last year's election, the MCP had lost the previous four presidential elections since 1994, but Chakwera made great efforts to rebrand the party, breaking away from Banda's iron-fisted rule and re-energising its base.

After Chakwera lost last year's vote to 79-year-old Mutharika by a narrow margin, he launched what was to become a historic legal challenge.

That election was overturned by Malawi's top court which found widespread irregularities, including the use of correction fluid to tamper with result sheets.

The judgement shook the African continent, where incumbents rarely lose elections, let alone through the courts.