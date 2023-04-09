Lazio beat Juve to consolidate second place, Roma up to third

Milan, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Lazio strengthened their grip on second place in Serie A with Saturday's impressive 2-1 win over Juventus, while Paulo Dybala moved Roma just behind their capital city rivals with the only goal at Torino.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni struck the goals which sank Juve and gave Maurizio Sarri's team a great chance of reaching the Champions League next season.

Lazio are five points ahead of Roma in third and most importantly seven in front of Inter Milan, who have been knocked out of the top four after drawing 1-1 at Salernitana, the only point they have collected from their last four matches.

The Roman side were deserving winners of pulsating match at the Stadio Olimpico which was won by Zaccagni's brilliantly taken goal seven minutes after half-time.

Italian winger Zaccagni was a menace all night and ended a superb team move by sweeping home his 10th goal of the season from Luis Alberto's wonderfully disguised flick.CLUB