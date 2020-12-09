Lazio qualify for Champions League last 16

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Lazio qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to a 2-2 draw with Belgian champions Club Brugge in Rome.

The Italians only needed a draw to progress from Group F and got it, despite twice being pegged back after goals by Joaquin Correa and Ciro Immobile from a penalty.

Lazio finish second in their group behind Borussia Dortmund, as they go beyond this stage of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.