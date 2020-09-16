UrduPoint.com
Lazio Sign Kosovo Striker Muriqi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Lazio sign Kosovo striker Muriqi

Milan, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Lazio have signed Kosovo international striker Vedat Muriqi from Turkish club Fenerbahce, the Serie A side confirmed on Tuesday.

"Lazio announces the definitive purchase of the player Vedat Muriqi from Fenerbahce," the Roman club said in a brief statement.

The 26-year-old Muriqi will support Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile as Lazio return to Champions League football this season.

Simone Inzaghi's side are reported to have spent 20 million Euros ($23 million) for the services of the forward on a five-year deal.

The Italian top flight kicks off this weekend but Lazio's opener against Atalanta has been pushed back until September 30 because of the Bergamo club's Champions League 'Final Eight' campaign last month.

Lazio finished fourth last season and play their first Serie A match at Cagliari on September 26.

