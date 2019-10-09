UrduPoint.com
Lazio Vow To Identify, Take Action Against Fans Over Racist Chants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Lazio vow to identify, take action against fans over racist chants

Milan, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Serie A club Lazio on Tuesday vowed they would try to identify and then take action against fans responsible for racist chants against Rennes in their Europa League match last week.

Lazio have been charged by UEFA over alleged racist behaviour which could result in the Italian club having sections of their stadium closed.

"Lazio will defend its reputation and tradition, the club announces that it has immediately activated the initiatives aimed at identifying those responsible and will rigorously apply the code of ethics to remove those responsible from the stadium," the club said in a statement.

Lazio added that the club would "join any legal action taken against those who, following the investigation with police, are found to be responsible".

Lazio fans also made Fascist salutes during the 2-1 home win over Rennes.

The Serie A played against Rennes with a stand closed as punishment for fascist salutes by fans in a game with Sevilla last season.

UEFA will hand down their verdict on October 17.

