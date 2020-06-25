UrduPoint.com
Lazio's 21-match Unbeaten Run Ended By Atalanta

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

Lazio's 21-match unbeaten run ended by Atalanta

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Title-chasing Lazio suffered their first Serie A defeat in nine months, falling 3-2 at Atalanta on Wednesday to stay four points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

Lazio, playing their first game since February 29 after the coronavirus lockdown, threw away a two-goal lead with fourth-placed Atalanta launching a stunning comeback.

The Romans could thank a Marten De Roon own-goal for putting them ahead after six minutes in Bergamo with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic adding a superb second from distance five minutes later.

But Robin Gosens headed Atalanta back into the game seven minutes before the break with Ruslan Malinovskyi rifling in the equaliser on 65 minutes, and Jose Luis Palomino sealing a win for the Bergamo side 10 minutes from time.

Lazio -- bidding for their third Serie A title after 1974 and 2000 -- had been on a 21-match unbeaten league run going back to September 25.

Atalanta are four points behind third-placed Inter Milan, who were held 3-3 at home against Sassuolo earlier Wednesday.

Juventus next host Lecce on Friday with Lazio at home against Fiorentina on Saturday.

