Lazio's Patric Given Four-match Ban For Biting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Lazio's Patric given four-match ban for biting

Rome, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Lazio defender Patric has been handed a four-match ban for biting Lecce's Giulio Donati in his club's shock 2-1 defeat in Serie A on Tuesday.

The Spaniard bit Donati on the arm in injury time in scenes that evoked memories of Luis Suarez, who was suspended three times for biting earlier in his career.

VAR spotted the incident, with Patric not protesting when a red card was shown.

The 27-year-old was also fined 10,000 Euros ($11,342) on Wednesday.

Donati said he was not hurt by the bite and that Patric immediately apologised.

"He did nothing to me and apologised straight after, so bear that in mind," he told ANSA after the game.

"I also live with emotions so I understand Patric why, in such a hard-fought game, did what he did.

"Patric apologised straight after. His gesture was rightfully punished with a red, but it didn't do me any harm.

"Therefore, I'd ask people to think long and hard before judging him."The defeat for second-placed Lazio gave leaders Juventus the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the table, but the defending champions blew a two-goal lead in the second half to lose 4-2 at AC Milan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

