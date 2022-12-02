UrduPoint.com

Le Bromance Breaks Out At Biden-Macron State Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Le bromance breaks out at Biden-Macron state visit

Washington, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Between the hugs, hand clasps, compliments and musings over love, it's safe to say that Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron cemented le bromance Thursday.

This was a state visit with all the pomp and ceremony that the White House can muster.

Soldiers, airmen, more soldiers but wearing 18th century uniforms, complicated exchanges of presidential gifts, red carpets, and 200 live lobsters making the voyage from Maine to be eaten at a sumptuous dinner -- they all played their roles.

But at the heart of the diplomatic razzmatazz were just two men in dark suits: 80-year-old Biden and his French guest, 44-year-old Macron.

And the clear verdict after hours together, including nearly two hours sitting by the cozy fireplace in the Oval Office, was that this duo really appreciate each other.

First, the body language.

Presidential handshakes in front of the media at the start of summits are a staple of news photography -- the "grip-and-grin" shot.

But Biden and Macron didn't just shake hands.

They hugged. They took turns putting a hand on each other's shoulder or in the small of the back while walking along. Throughout one especially prolonged hand clasp, Macron gazed right at his host, while Biden looked out sideways, over the arrayed journalists.

Their words were no less warm.

Asked why he'd invited Macron before any other foreign leader for the first state visit of his presidency, Biden answered without hesitation: "Because he's my friend." Macron, a short while later, echoed: "Joe Biden has also become a friend." And Biden made clear that his admiration goes well beyond the personal, saying "Emmanuel is not just the leader of France -- he's one of the leaders of Europe.

" Macron, he said, is "very, very commanding in Europe." Not to be outdone, Macron took a compliment from the elder US statesman and batted it right back.

"Dear Joe, you elegantly thanked France for the role we played in the historical agreement between Israel and Lebanon," Macron said, referring to a recent deal to demarcate the sea border between the two countries.

"Let me be honest: I think most of the work was yours." But Biden batted the same compliment back yet again.

"Well, thank you Emmanuel. I began to refer to you in private as my 'closer,' of that deal with Lebanon and Israel. We did negotiate, but we needed a closer to get the job done, and you did it." The joint press conference saw Macron slipping seamlessly, while talking in French, from the stiffly formal "vous" to the familiar, friendly "tu" to say "you" to Biden.

Caught up in the atmosphere, a French journalist got right to the point, framing the day's complex geopolitical and trade issues in terms more appropriate to a romantic movie set in Paris.

"In French, President Biden, we say there is no love, there is only proof of love," the reporter said. "Do you feel that your French friend will go home very much reassured?" Macron answered, at length, saying "we're not here simply, really, to ask for proof of love. We came here to agree on the strategy, to clarify." "I'm going home confident, as well as lucid, as to what remains to be done on the European side." And Biden said just: "I'm confident."Laughter rippled through the room. Smiling, Biden followed up:"That's my answer."

Related Topics

Century Film And Movies Israel Fireplace Europe White House France Visit Job Paris Same Lebanon Border Media All From Agreement Love

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

7 hours ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

9 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

9 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

9 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.