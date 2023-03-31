UrduPoint.com

Le Pen Lies In Wait As Macron's Pension Reforms Roil France

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :As violent protests sweep crisis-hit France, the prospect of far-right leader Marine Le Pen coming to power is being taken more seriously than ever -- to her evident delight.

"At least I've succeeded in winning over my political opponents," she told AFP with a smile during an interview last week. "They seem to spend their lives telling everyone that I will be the next president.

"Now it's up to me to convince a majority of the country." President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to raise the minimum retirement age to 64 has triggered the biggest demonstrations in a generation and a fierce backlash against the government and politicians in general.

Le Pen has condemned the change but has kept a low profile since January, seeking to project an image of sobriety compared with the government's raucous and outraged opponents on the hard-left.

While MPs from the France Unbowed (LFI) party have repeatedly broken parliamentary rules and backed protesters during the violent clashes, Le Pen's National Rally lawmakers have appeared disciplined in comparison.

The leader of Macron's party in parliament, Aurore Berge, complained last month that all Le Pen's MPs needed to do was "stay quiet and they look respectable".

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday accused LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon "of making the election of Madame Le Pen possible".

While researching a new politics book entitled "We will have tried everything...", author and pollster Chloe Morin noted that "almost all" French politicians she spoke to said they feared Le Pen coming to power.

