UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Le Pen's Far-right Fails To Win Any Region In France Vote: Estimates

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Le Pen's far-right fails to win any region in France vote: estimates

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The French far-right of Marine Le Pen failed to win any region while centrist ruling party of President Emmanuel Macron suffered another poll drubbing in the second round of regional elections Sunday. again marked by a woeful turnout, estimates said.

Macron's ruling party could not break into double figures nationwide while the National Rally (RN) of Le Pen could not realise its main ambition of winning the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region that includes Marseille and Nice, according to the estimates by polling organisations broadcast by French television.

Related Topics

Nice Marseille Sunday TV

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

3 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

3 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

4 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

4 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.