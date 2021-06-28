Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The French far-right of Marine Le Pen failed to win any region while centrist ruling party of President Emmanuel Macron suffered another poll drubbing in the second round of regional elections Sunday. again marked by a woeful turnout, estimates said.

Macron's ruling party could not break into double figures nationwide while the National Rally (RN) of Le Pen could not realise its main ambition of winning the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region that includes Marseille and Nice, according to the estimates by polling organisations broadcast by French television.