LEA demonstrates flag march in AJK for Polls-2021

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 23 (APP):The law enforcement agencies on Friday staged a flag march in the city as an exercise to maintain complete peace and order during the polling to Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for July 25 - Sunday.

Mirpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ch. Haq Nawaz, Addl. Superintendent of Police Raja Azher Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, military officials and other district administration Officers led the flag march comprising the police, army and para military troops including Rangers and long convoy of the state vehicles.

The flag march contingent passed through various major city in LA- 3 (Mirpur city) constituency and culminated at the central shaheed chowk.

The objective of the flag march was aimed at to let the masses especially the miscreants that the law enforcement agencies are fully alert and vigilant to frustrate any attempt of unrest and disturbance on any part during the polling.