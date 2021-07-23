UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LEA Demonstrates Flag March In AJK For Polls-2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:50 PM

LEA demonstrates flag march in AJK for Polls-2021

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 23 (APP):The law enforcement agencies on Friday staged a flag march in the city as an exercise to maintain complete peace and order during the polling to Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for July 25 - Sunday.

Mirpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ch. Haq Nawaz, Addl. Superintendent of Police Raja Azher Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, military officials and other district administration Officers led the flag march comprising the police, army and para military troops including Rangers and long convoy of the state vehicles.

The flag march contingent passed through various major city in LA- 3 (Mirpur city) constituency and culminated at the central shaheed chowk.

The objective of the flag march was aimed at to let the masses especially the miscreants that the law enforcement agencies are fully alert and vigilant to frustrate any attempt of unrest and disturbance on any part during the polling.

Related Topics

Assembly Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Alert Jammu Mirpur March July Sunday

Recent Stories

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

3 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

4 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

4 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.