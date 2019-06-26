UrduPoint.com
Lead Prosecutor To Testify July 17 On US-Russia Probe: Congress

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify on July 17 on his report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees said Tuesday.

"Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress pursuant to subpoena," intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff announced on Twitter.

"Russia attacked our democracy to help Trump win. Trump welcomed and used that help. As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller."

