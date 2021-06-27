UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Neuville Retires From Kenya Rally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Leader Neuville retires from Kenya Rally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Thierry Neuville, who had led the Safari Rally in Kenya in his Hyundai since Friday, was forced to retire on Sunday morning because of a broken right rear shock absorber.

The retirement came after SS14, the first of Sunday's special stages, which was won by Toyota's Sebastien Ogier.

Neuville, who held a 57-second lead overnight over Takamoto Katsuta, also in a Toyota, arrived at the end with a severely damaged right rear suspension, having lost one minute over 11 kilometres.

"It's heartbreaking to end the WE (weekend) like this," said Neuville on Twitter.

"We had to retire after our suspension broke in SS14 this morning. This is how it is but I feel sad for us & the team.

"I think we all did the job and everybody is working very hard. There's no one to blame and we will continue to push."Neuville's retirement leaves the field open for the two Toyotas with Katsuta four seconds ahead of Ogier.

Hyundai still have Ott Tanak in the race. The Estonian is third but more than a minute behind the Toyotas.

Related Topics

Twitter Job Lead Kenya Sunday All Toyota Hyundai Race Sad

Recent Stories

Overseas Pakistani remit $1.5 billion through Rosh ..

1 hour ago

UAEREP awardees publish 66 Q1 journal articles sin ..

2 hours ago

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

2 hours ago

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.