Leader Of Ethiopia's Tigray Region Claims Rocket Strikes On Eritrea Airport

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

Leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region claims rocket strikes on Eritrea airport

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The leader of the Tigray region of Ethiopia on Sunday claimed responsibility for rocket strikes on the airport in neighboring Eritrea's capital, a move that ratcheted up fears of a wider conflict in the Horn of Africa region.

"Ethiopian forces are also using the airport of Asmara," Debretsion Gebremichael told AFP, saying this made the airport a "legitimate target" for strikes that occurred Saturday night.

