Leaders Bayern brush Union aside on Bundesliga return

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Robert Lewandowski bagged his 26th league goal this season as leaders Bayern Munich restarted the Bundesliga season with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin behind closed doors on Sunday.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty and defender Benjamin Pavard scored a late header for Bayern in Berlin after the Bundesliga became the first top European league on Saturday to resume during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poland star Lewandowski, who missed two games with injury before the league was interrupted in mid-March, reached 40 goals for the campaign in all competitions as Bayern restored their four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund, who thrashed Schalke 4-0 in the Ruhr derby on Saturday, host Bayern in a pivotal fixture in 10 days' time, another game that will be behind closed doors due to the league's strict hygiene guidelines.

Union had shocked previous leaders Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach earlier in the season, backed by passionate home support at their Alten Foersterei stadium.