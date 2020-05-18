UrduPoint.com
Leaders Bayern Munich Brush Aside Union On Bundesliga Return

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Leaders Bayern Munich brush aside Union on Bundesliga return

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Robert Lewandowski bagged his 26th league goal this season as leaders Bayern Munich maintained their four-point lead by brushing aside Union Berlin 2-0 behind closed doors on Sunday on the Bundesliga's restart weekend.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty and defender Benjamin Pavard added a late header in Berlin, after the Bundesliga became the first top European league on Saturday to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

