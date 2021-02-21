UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaders Bayern Munich Loses At Frankfurt In Bundesliga

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Leaders Bayern Munich loses at Frankfurt in Bundesliga

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :League leaders Bayern Munich crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday as the Bavarian giants gave hope to their Bundesliga title rivals.

In-form Frankfurt took control with first-half goals by Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Armin Younes and held on for the win despite Robert Lewandowski's 26th league goal of the season.

Reigning champions Bayern, who were also held to a 3-3 home draw by struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Monday, visit Lazio in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Visit Bielefeld Frankfurt Japan Bayern

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

50 minutes ago

‘DhabiSat’ lifts off to International Space St ..

50 minutes ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

2 hours ago

Football: English Premier League table

55 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

55 minutes ago

Mum's the word as Iapichino breaks world U20 indoo ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.