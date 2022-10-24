UrduPoint.com

Leaders Union Berlin Lament 'frustrating' Loss At Bochum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Leaders Union Berlin lament 'frustrating' loss at Bochum

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Union Berlin missed a chance at reinstating their four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, going down 2-1 at bottom side Bochum on Sunday.

Union came into the weekend with a four-point lead, but the gap was cut to just one after Bayern Munich defeated Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday.

Union coach Urs Fischer admitted that "Bochum were simply better".

"We didn't have the right answers," he told AFP subsidiary SID.

Bochum coach Thomas Letsch said: "I recognised how much desire the team had to get something out of the game (from the start).

"We played a great game and deserved to win."

